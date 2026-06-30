Achilia Bwana Yangu - Kenyan woman cries on Facebook after her husband abandoned his family and eloped with a LUYHA woman! Claims she is using witchcraft







Tuesday, June 30, 2026 - A woman has taken to social media to express her frustration after her husband abandoned their family and eloped with another woman, whom she claims is from the Luhya community.

In a Facebook post, the distraught woman shared a photo of her husband and claimed that whenever she tries to call him, another woman answers the phone.

She said she has been left with the responsibility of raising their children single-handedly after her husband walked out on the family.

She further alleged that the woman living with her husband could be using witchcraft to influence him.

Check out her post.





The Kenyan DAILY POST