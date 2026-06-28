Former KTN journalist, SADDIQUE SHABAN, claims RUTO beat up MAMA RACHEL to a pulp over EMMY KOSGEI and sneaked out of the country to Dubai

Sunday, June 28, 2026
- Former KTN journalist Saddique
Shaban has made serious allegations against President William Ruto, claiming
that he physically assaulted First Lady Rachel
Ruto.
According to Shaban, the incident occurred on New Year's Eve and was
linked to the attendance of gospel singer Emmy Kosgei at a New Year event held at the
Eldoret Sports Club.
Shaban alleges that the First Lady was uncomfortable with
Kosgei's presence at the event, leading to an argument between the couple.
He further claims that President Ruto later travelled to Dubai, alleging that the
trip came shortly after the purported incident.
Shaban also referenced a photo shared online by Italian
businessman Flavio
Briatore, which he says confirmed the President's visit to
Dubai.
Additionally, Shaban cited a past video of former Deputy
President Rigathi Gachagua,
in which Gachagua made similar allegations that President Ruto had physically
assaulted the First Lady, forcing her to conceal injuries by wearing dark
glasses.
Shaban's remarks were made in a post shared on his X account.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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