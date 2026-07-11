Wamama Wa Corporate! VIDEO of a group of LADIES partying at Capital Noir Lounge without the company of men sparks reactions! Why do most men keep off such women?





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - A group of ladies believed to be working in the corporate sector were spotted having fun at Capital Noir Lounge, a popular entertainment joint along Kiambu Road.

What caught the attention of many social media users was the fact that the ladies, who appeared to be in their late 30s, were not accompanied by any men during their night out.

In the video, the women are seen unleashing energetic dance moves as they sipped their drinks and enjoyed themselves.

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users wondering why many men tend to keep off such women, while others defended the ladies, saying women can enjoy a night out without male company.

Watch the video below.



