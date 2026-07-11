Broke and average-looking guy sparks a buzz after pulling a baddie - They live in the ghetto (VIDEOs)





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - A seemingly broke and average-looking guy has sparked an online buzz after sharing romantic videos with his beautiful girlfriend.

In the videos, the couple is seen recording content from their modest house, with many social media users noting that they appear to live in the ghetto.

The clips have left many wondering how the man managed to win the heart of such a beautiful lady despite not appearing to have deep pockets.

Watch the videos below.

Huyu ni either anahurumiwa ama akona title deed na Kuna rumours anataka kuuza. This daughter of Jezebel is up to something. I can smell it. pic.twitter.com/A3sIVpPXV3 — Erick Munene (@cobranesh) July 10, 2026

Trust me, she is just using him for content. Hapa hakuna genuine love! Can she say No to kibe's S550? Of course not. pic.twitter.com/kVDZfQ3JQj — Erick Munene (@cobranesh) July 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.