Broke and average-looking guy sparks a buzz after pulling a baddie - They live in the ghetto (VIDEOs)

 


Saturday, July 11, 2026 - A seemingly broke and average-looking guy has sparked an online buzz after sharing romantic videos with his beautiful girlfriend.

In the videos, the couple is seen recording content from their modest house, with many social media users noting that they appear to live in the ghetto.

The clips have left many wondering how the man managed to win the heart of such a beautiful lady despite not appearing to have deep pockets.

Watch the videos below. 

The Kenyan DAILY POST. 

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