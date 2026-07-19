WAIGURU puts to rest rumours about her separation from husband, lawyer KAMOTHO WAIGANJO, as they attend their son’s dowry ceremony (PHOTOs)





Sunday, July 19, 2026 - Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru appeared alongside her husband, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo, during their son Don’s traditional Ngurario ceremony, putting to rest rumours that they had separated.

The couple joined family and friends as Don officially paid dowry to his fiancée, Yvonne, ahead of their wedding.

Sharing the joyous occasion on her X account, Waiguru expressed her excitement and gratitude as she welcomed Yvonne into the family.

“Congratulations, our son Don, and our daughter Yvonne, on your Ngurario.

“Some moments stay with a mother forever, and today is one of them.

“Seeing you both come together in love and commitment fills our hearts with immense joy and gratitude,” Waiguru wrote.

She prayed that the couple would continue to be guided by love, respect, faith, and kindness as they begin the next chapter of their lives together.

Waiguru also warmly welcomed Yvonne into the family, saying they were blessed to have her and looked forward to sharing life's journey with the couple.

“Yvonne, welcome warmly into our family. We are blessed to have you, and we look forward to sharing this journey with you both,” she added.

The governor concluded her heartfelt message by expressing her love for the couple and revealing that the family is eagerly looking forward to the wedding.

“We love you dearly and look forward to the wedding. Harusi tunayo!” she wrote.

The Ngurario ceremony is a significant traditional rite in Kikuyu culture that formalizes a couple's union before their wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.