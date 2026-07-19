Another LADY exposes prominent city bishop HARRISON NG’ANG’A of CFF church - “It has taken me many years to say this” (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 19, 2026 - Another woman has come forward and spilled the dirt about prominent televangelist Harrison Ng’ang’a, the founder of Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF) Church, describing him as arrogant, proud, and manipulative.
In
a video shared on social media, the woman said she was baptized at Bishop
Harrison’s church and was once an active member before they fell out.
Although
the influential televangelist portrays himself as a principled man of God whose
mission is to bring souls to the Kingdom, the woman alleged that behind the
scenes, he is involved in dark powers.
She
further claimed that he has destroyed many lives and said it was only a matter
of time before he was exposed publicly.
“You
have destroyed many souls,” she says in the video, adding that more people
would eventually come forward to expose him.
Bishop
Harrison is currently involved in a court battle with his Gen Z side chick,
including claims that he used rogue police officers to intimidate her and have
her arrested.
Watch the video.
Another LADY exposes prominent city bishop HARRISON NG’ANG’A of CFF church pic.twitter.com/aO4dS3CdCV— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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