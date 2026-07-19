Another LADY exposes prominent city bishop HARRISON NG’ANG’A of CFF church - “It has taken me many years to say this” (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 19, 2026 - Another woman has come forward and spilled the dirt about prominent televangelist Harrison Ng’ang’a, the founder of Christian Foundation Fellowship (CFF) Church, describing him as arrogant, proud, and manipulative.

In a video shared on social media, the woman said she was baptized at Bishop Harrison’s church and was once an active member before they fell out.

Although the influential televangelist portrays himself as a principled man of God whose mission is to bring souls to the Kingdom, the woman alleged that behind the scenes, he is involved in dark powers.

She further claimed that he has destroyed many lives and said it was only a matter of time before he was exposed publicly.

“You have destroyed many souls,” she says in the video, adding that more people would eventually come forward to expose him.

Bishop Harrison is currently involved in a court battle with his Gen Z side chick, including claims that he used rogue police officers to intimidate her and have her arrested.

Watch the video.

Another LADY exposes prominent city bishop HARRISON NG’ANG’A of CFF church pic.twitter.com/aO4dS3CdCV — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.