Upcoming Socialites or Nurses? - VIDEO of beautiful KMTC students shaking NYASH sparks a buzz





Sunday, July 19, 2026 - Two students from the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) are trending after posting a video of themselves showcasing energetic dance moves while clad in their college uniform.

In the video, the petite students are seen performing coordinated dance moves as they jam to a trending song.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users wondering whether they were aspiring nurses or upcoming socialites.

However, others defended them, saying they deserve to have fun like everyone else.



