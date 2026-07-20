Vijana Wanakula Fare- A MUMAMA laments and confesses she pays young men to “service her” (VIDEO)





Monday, July 20, 2026 - A Kenyan woman believed to be in her 50s has sparked an online buzz after sharing a video in which she claimed she pays young men, popularly known as "Ben 10s," to “service her”.

In the video, which she recorded while at work, the woman lamented that despite the demanding nature of her job, some of the young men still end up taking her transport money without showing up.

“Imagine unafanya kazi ngumu kama hii, unatumia kijana fare akuje akufanyie service alafu anakula,” she is heard saying in the clip.

The video has attracted mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens sharing humorous comments over her remarks.



