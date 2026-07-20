Siaya County Woman Rep aspirant, DORO NYAROYA, accused of snatching another woman’s husband - She is also a side chick to a Cabinet Secretary





Monday, July 20, 2026 - Siaya County Woman Representative aspirant Dorothy Awino Oinga, popularly known as Doro Nyaroya, has been accused of being a homewrecker.

According to claims circulating online, Doro eloped with Akinyi Ndar’s husband, prompting him to abandon his family.

Doro and Akinyi’s husband were recently spotted together at an ODM function posing for a photo, with the chemistry between the two leaving many talking.

It is also alleged that Doro is a side chick to one of the ODM leaders appointed to the Cabinet.

Doro is currently a nominated Member of the County Assembly (MCA) in Siaya County.

She is actively campaigning to succeed Dr. Christine Ombaka as the Siaya County Woman Representative in the upcoming 2027 General Election.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.