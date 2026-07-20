Anatumia Juju - Beautiful LADY accused of snatching another woman’s husband, forcing him to abandon his family! Described as a very notorious homewrecker (PHOTO)

Monday, July 20, 2026 - A lady has been accused of being a notorious home wrecker, with her photo shared online as married women are urged to remain vigilant.
According to the claims
circulating online, she snatched another woman’s husband in Mwihoko, leading
him to abandon his family.
The posts further allege that
she used "juju" to lure the married man and ultimately broke up his
family.
She is also said to have been
previously married, but her husband divorced her over claims that she was
involved in extramarital affairs with multiple men.
See her photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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