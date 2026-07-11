A man records a teenage girl who came to his house at night asking for drinking water - See how she was dressed! "Alikuwa Ananiweka Kwa Majaribu" (VIDEO)





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - A middle-aged Nairobi man has shared a video of a teenage girl who came to his house at night asking for drinking water, expressing concern over her mode of dressing.

In the video, the man, who claims to be a youth pastor, is seen lecturing the girl and urging her to dress decently.

He further alleged that the girl may have had ill intentions and warned her never to return to his house.

According to the man, he feared the situation could have landed him in trouble.

Watch the video below.



