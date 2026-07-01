Video captures the moment former Nyamira County Deputy Clerk and Director of Finance, LEONARD NYAMASEGE, was found hiding in the ceiling during arrest over tender fraud (WATCH)







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded when detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) raided the home of former Nyamira County Deputy Clerk and Director of Finance, Leonard Nyamasege, to arrest him over alleged tender fraud.

A video circulating online shows EACC officers searching the house before discovering Nyamasege hiding in the ceiling in an apparent attempt to evade arrest.

Nyamasege's arrest follows investigations into the alleged irregular award of a public tender to Jetta Builders Ltd despite the company not being the lowest evaluated bidder.

According to the EACC, investigations established that the unlawful award conferred an undue financial benefit of Ksh 30,187,396 to the contractor.

Following the completion of investigations, the Commission forwarded the inquiry file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which approved the prosecution of Nyamasege and five other suspects.

The suspects are facing several charges, including abuse of office, willful failure to comply with laws relating to the management of public funds, and negligence of official duty.

Detectives also recovered more than Ksh 300,000 in cash from Nyamasege's vehicle during the operation.

Watch video>>> of the dramatic arrest

Former Nyamira County Assembly Deputy Clerk and Director of Finance and Accounts, Leonard Kevin Nyamasege, was arrested on Tuesday by detectives investigating an alleged KSh30.2 million tender fraud linked to the construction of an office block at the county assembly.



According… pic.twitter.com/3CqTwKrpsZ — The Nairobi Times (@TheNairobiTimez) July 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST