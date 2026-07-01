SHOCK on controversial pastor VICTOR KANYARI as his own blood kids reject him and go back to their step-dad, TASH, after spending the weekend together







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - Controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari has publicly expressed heartbreak after claiming that his two children, Sky Victor and Danny, chose to return to their stepfather, Tash, following a weekend spent with him.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Kanyari said he spent the weekend together with the children before dropping them off at Woodcreek International School on Monday morning.

According to the preacher, when he returned later that day to pick them up, he was informed that the children had already left the school with their stepfather.

Kanyari became emotional as he described the situation, saying he feels hurt that the children appear to prefer living with Tash despite his efforts to support them financially.

"They have gone back to their step-dad and prefer staying with him. I have tried to do my best to get custody of the kids, but it seems they love their step-dad more than me," Kanyari said during the livestream.

The dispute comes amid an ongoing child custody battle involving Kanyari and Tash following the death of Kanyari's former wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo.

Kanyari has maintained that, as the children's biological father, he should be granted custody.

Tash, who has been raising the children, has also publicly defended his role in their lives, arguing that their welfare and stability should remain the priority.

The disagreement between the two men has frequently played out on social media, attracting widespread public attention.

Watch the video>>> below

Shock as Kanyari Loses his Kids again to his Son In-Law Tash as Sky runs Back for Sweetness after Conning Prophet Kanyari Ksh 100k and Full year Fees! pic.twitter.com/RWbhh2myLW — Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) June 30, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST