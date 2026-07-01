SHOCK on controversial pastor VICTOR KANYARI as his own blood kids reject him and go back to their step-dad, TASH, after spending the weekend together

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - Controversial city preacher
Victor Kanyari has publicly expressed heartbreak after claiming that his two
children, Sky Victor and Danny, chose to return to their stepfather, Tash,
following a weekend spent with him.
Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Kanyari said he spent
the weekend together with the children before dropping them off at Woodcreek
International School on Monday morning.
According to the preacher, when he returned later that day
to pick them up, he was informed that the children had already left the school
with their stepfather.
Kanyari became emotional as he described the situation,
saying he feels hurt that the children appear to prefer living with Tash
despite his efforts to support them financially.
"They have gone back to their step-dad and prefer
staying with him. I have tried to do my best to get custody of the kids, but it
seems they love their step-dad more than me," Kanyari said during the
livestream.
The dispute comes amid an ongoing child custody battle
involving Kanyari and Tash following the death of Kanyari's former wife, gospel
singer Betty Bayo.
Kanyari has maintained that, as the children's biological
father, he should be granted custody.
Tash, who has been raising the children, has also publicly
defended his role in their lives, arguing that their welfare and stability
should remain the priority.
The disagreement between the two men has frequently played
out on social media, attracting widespread public attention.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Shock as Kanyari Loses his Kids again to his Son In-Law Tash as Sky runs Back for Sweetness after Conning Prophet Kanyari Ksh 100k and Full year Fees! pic.twitter.com/RWbhh2myLW— Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) June 30, 2026
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