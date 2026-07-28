VIDEO captures a man being robbed by an armed motorbike-riding gang in Umoja estate at night as insecurity escalates in the country (WATCH)





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - A man was left traumatized after a terrifying encounter with an armed motorbike-riding gang in Nairobi's Umoja estate while walking home at night.

The incident, captured on video, shows two thugs on a motorcycle intercepting the unsuspecting victim along a dark street.

One of the attackers, who was armed with a machete, confronted the man and violently robbed him as the helpless victim pleaded for mercy.

After taking his belongings, the suspects sped off on the motorbike, leaving the victim badly shaken.

The disturbing footage has sparked fresh concerns over the growing wave of violent robberies involving armed criminals using motorcycles to target pedestrians, especially at night.

Such incidents have become increasingly common in several parts of the country, with Kenyans calling for heightened police patrols and tougher action against the criminal gangs.

Watch the video below.

VIDEO captures a man being robbed by an armed motorbike-riding gang in Umoja estate at night as insecurity escalates in the country pic.twitter.com/tI8D75E1kl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.