VIDEO captures a man being robbed by an armed motorbike-riding gang in Umoja estate at night as insecurity escalates in the country (WATCH)

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - A man was left traumatized after a terrifying encounter with an armed motorbike-riding gang in Nairobi's Umoja estate while walking home at night.
The
incident, captured on video, shows two thugs on a motorcycle intercepting the
unsuspecting victim along a dark street.
One
of the attackers, who was armed with a machete, confronted the man and
violently robbed him as the helpless victim pleaded for mercy.
After
taking his belongings, the suspects sped off on the motorbike, leaving the
victim badly shaken.
The
disturbing footage has sparked fresh concerns over the growing wave of violent
robberies involving armed criminals using motorcycles to target pedestrians,
especially at night.
Such
incidents have become increasingly common in several parts of the country, with
Kenyans calling for heightened police patrols and tougher action against the
criminal gangs.
Watch the video below.
VIDEO captures a man being robbed by an armed motorbike-riding gang in Umoja estate at night as insecurity escalates in the country pic.twitter.com/tI8D75E1kl— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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