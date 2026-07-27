US
UK
Canada
Belgium
Australia
Denmark
Malaysia
South Africa
Nigeria
Kenya
Ghana
Blog
TV
Business
Home
News
Politics
Editorial
Entertainment
Gossip
Media
Features
Photos
Lifestyle
JOBS
Home
PHOTOs
PHOTOs from Attela Beach Resort in Kisumu - This is where slay queens go to hunt for rich wababas on weekends
PHOTOs from Attela Beach Resort in Kisumu - This is where slay queens go to hunt for rich wababas on weekends
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Tags
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOs
Newer
Older
You may like these posts
Post a Comment
0 Comments
Search for stories on DAILY POST
Latest Posts
5/recent/post-list
Follow us
Follow us on X
Follow @twitter
Follow us on facebook
Contact Us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
Popular Posts
Mali Safi - More PHOTOs of the beautiful waitress at FAROUK KIBET’s Baniyas Square
July 26, 2026
PHOTOs of WILSON SOSSION spark reactions - Who did this to his hair? (LOOK)
July 26, 2026
One of the Prados that a businessman gifted SIFUNA was involved in an accident during the Linda Mwananchi rally (PHOTOs)
July 26, 2026
PHOTOs: TikToker GLORIA MWOTEI dies after collapsing at Narok's Hangover Skybar during a night out - Was she drugged?
July 26, 2026
SIFUNA recounts how he landed a life changing job in 2010 as he slams RUTO – “I Left Home in a Matatu and Returned Driving”
July 26, 2026
Contact us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
FROM
Editor's Picks
5/NEWS/post-list
Politics
5/POLITICS/post-list
Copyright ©
DAILY POST
US
UK
Canada
Belgium
Australia
Denmark
Malaysia
South Africa
Nigeria
Kenya
Ghana
Blog
TV
Business
Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
0 Comments