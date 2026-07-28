BABU OWINO is not taking chances after vowing to defend himself against goons - A pistol spotted tucked in his waistband during Linda Mwananchi rally (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino appears to be taking precautionary measures following frequent attacks on opposition leaders by hired goons.

Over the weekend, a pistol was spotted tucked into his waistband during the Linda Mwananchi rally.

In the video, the vocal MP is seen dancing alongside Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna at the charged rally.

At one point, a pistol becomes visible before Babu quickly pulls down his sweatshirt to cover it.

Babu has previously vowed to protect himself against goons, accusing the Government of failing to provide adequate security for opposition leaders during political rallies.

Watch the video.



