BABU OWINO is not taking chances after vowing to defend himself against goons - A pistol spotted tucked in his waistband during Linda Mwananchi rally (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino appears to be taking precautionary measures following frequent attacks on opposition leaders by hired goons.
Over
the weekend, a pistol was spotted tucked into his waistband during the Linda
Mwananchi rally.
In
the video, the vocal MP is seen dancing alongside Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna
at the charged rally.
At
one point, a pistol becomes visible before Babu quickly pulls down his
sweatshirt to cover it.
Babu
has previously vowed to protect himself against goons, accusing the Government
of failing to provide adequate security for opposition leaders during political
rallies.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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