HARRIET SCOTT, the married woman who went viral after 4 KALENJIN men leaked a private video having “MECHI” with her celebrates her husband in a beautiful post! He forgave her (PHOTOs)





Monday, July 27, 2026 - Harriet Scott, the married woman who went viral a few years ago after she was caught up in an embarrassing online scandal, has celebrated her husband in a heartfelt social media post.

Harriet shot into the limelight during the COVID-19 period after four Kalenjin men leaked a private video of them having “mechi” with her at an Airbnb.

The scandal tainted her image as the video spread rapidly across social media.

However, she appears to have moved on from the ordeal, and her marriage has remained intact.

Taking to social media, Harriet shared a beautiful message celebrating her husband, which has attracted admiration from many of her followers.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.