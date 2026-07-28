Kenyan Instagram slay queen, SASSY B, shares videos of injuries inflicted by her Cameroonian wash wash boyfriend - CCTV footage captures him bringing different women into their home





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Kenyan Instagram slay queen Sassy B has taken to social media to expose her Cameroonian boyfriend and baby daddy, accusing him of subjecting her to physical abuse.

Despite portraying a lavish lifestyle on social media, Sassy claims she was enduring domestic violence at the hands of her foreign boyfriend.

She shared a series of videos showing injuries inflicted on her body and claimed he assaulted her during pregnancy and even after she gave birth.

She also posted CCTV footage showing him bringing different women into their home.

Before their relationship turned sour, Sassy B frequently flaunted a lavish lifestyle on social media, which was funded by her boyfriend.





Watch the videos of the assault.

Kenyan Instagram slay queen, SASSY B, shares videos of injuries inflicted by her Cameroonian wash wash boyfriend pic.twitter.com/qWbpH3WYxv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.