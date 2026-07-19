“Hata mimi sikuji nyumbani” - A Kikuyu woman records herself in a bar drinking all night, claims she was ‘revenging’ after her husband spent the night out (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 19, 2026- A Kikuyu woman is trending after posting a video of herself in a bar, where she claimed she was ‘revenging’ after her husband spent the night away from home.

In the video, the woman is seen seated at the club with a bottle of Viceroy on the table.

She is heard talking to her husband over the phone after he called to ask where she was.

The woman tells him she is at a club, adding that she is revenging after he slept outside.

She further tells him that he has to wait and see whether she will return home.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many users criticizing her actions and warning men against marrying women who drink alcohol.



