Two Luo men arrested while ferrying bh@ng worth Ksh 24.7 million concealed in a truck (PHOTOs)





Friday, July 10, 2026 - Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have intercepted a trailer ferrying a massive consignment of c@nn@bis worth approximately Ksh 24.7 million in Voi, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the operation was carried out following intelligence gathered by detectives from DCI ANU Mombasa and DCI ANU Voi, working jointly with officers from Voi Police Station.

The officers intercepted a Scania truck towing a trailer within Voi Township.

What initially appeared to be an ordinary cargo haul turned out to be a major narcotics bust.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 11 gunny bags stuffed with c@nnb@is weighing a total of 825 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Ksh 24.7 million.

The truck driver, Fredrick Otieno Ogode, and his accomplice, Edwin Ochieng Otieno, were arrested at the scene.

The suspects were taken into lawful custody alongside the truck and the recovered narcotics, where they are undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The seizure is part of the DCI's ongoing crackdown on the trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.