Confession of a beautiful KMTC lady student stuns netizens - Huyu Anapenda Mechi Na Hafichi (VIDEO)





Friday, July 10, 2026 - A beautiful lady from the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has stunned netizens after posting a video confessing her love for "mechi."

Dressed in her school outfit, which appeared to accentuate her curvy figure, the lady openly confessed that she loves "mechi" and made it known to any man willing to date her.

As expected, the video sparked a buzz online, with some wondering how far some young people are willing to go just to trend on social media.

Watch the video.

We don’t have a country here 😭😭😭



Just watch. (KMTC) pic.twitter.com/nQiz0jGsgh — KENYA DAILY UPDATES (@kedailyupdates) July 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.