Gen Z mother spotted faking disability while crossing busy Thika Superhighway at Ruaraka (VIDEO)





Friday, July 10, 2026 - A video circulating on social media shows a young Gen Z mother pretending to have a disability while crossing the busy Thika Superhighway at Ruaraka.

The woman, who was carrying a three-month-old baby, was filmed by a motorist who witnessed the unusual incident.

According to the social media user, the mother faked a disability as she made her way across the busy highway.

In the video, vehicles are heard hooting as the woman crosses the road, with the motorist claiming that she was putting both her life and that of the child at risk.

“Today evening, this mother crossed a busy road here in Ruaraka under my watch by faking disability.

“When did we come to this point where even mothers with three-month-old children joke like this on a busy road?

“I had to record this. I've never seen a mother behaving like this,” the motorist wrote while sharing the video.



