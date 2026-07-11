Tragedy as KMTC student is found dead in Nairobi campus as autopsy paints disturbing picture (PHOTO)





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) is in mourning after the shocking death of Anne Odhiambo Adhiambo, a Higher Diploma student in Clinical Medicine at the Nairobi campus.

Anne, who joined the institution in September 2024, was discovered lifeless in her hostel room on July 7, 2026, sparking grief and outrage across the student fraternity.

In a statement issued on July 11, KMTC CEO Dr. Kelly Oluoch confirmed the tragedy and revealed that the matter had been reported to the National Police Service and other investigative agencies.

He assured that the College is working closely with authorities to uncover the truth, while extending heartfelt condolences to Anne’s family, friends, and fellow students.

Preliminary reports suggest Anne’s death followed an altercation with peers over a missing pair of trousers.

The autopsy revealed multiple internal injuries, bleeding from the nose, and tongue marks consistent with assault.

The report further indicated she may have succumbed to inadequate oxygen supply, painting a disturbing picture of her final moments.

Her family, devastated by the loss, has demanded swift justice.

They are calling on security agencies to arrest and charge those responsible for the brutal attack that cut short Anne’s promising future.

As investigations continue, the incident has ignited conversations about student safety within learning institutions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.