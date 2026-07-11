46-year-old Kikuyu single mother, KEKE GITAU, flaunts her banging body as she advocates for fitness - Forget about her private videos that once leaked and went viral







Saturday, July 11, 2026- 46-year-old fitness enthusiast Keke Gitau has shared a video flaunting her toned physique as she encouraged her followers to embrace physical fitness.

In the video, the single mother of one is seen showing off her well-toned body while dressed in fitted gym wear.

She urged her followers to stay committed to their fitness journeys, saying her youthful physique is a result of regular workouts and a healthy lifestyle.

Keke first came into the spotlight after her private videos leaked online and went viral.

Despite the past controversy, she has continued to focus on fitness and regularly shares workout content with her followers.

Watch the trending video below.



