MWAFREEKA opens up on painful fallout with former Iko Nini co-host RAPCHA – "That is like a brother to me"





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - Content creator Makarios Onyango, popularly known as Mwafreeka, has laid bare the emotions behind his strained relationship with former Iko Nini co‑host Rapcha, confessing that despite their public fallout, he still misses him and hopes they can one day rebuild their friendship.

Speaking during an interview on Too Personal with 2Mbili, Mwafreeka admitted the two are “not as good as I’d want us to be” but insisted there is no bitterness on his part.

He described Rapcha as more than just a colleague, saying their bond was forged over nearly two decades of friendship and creative collaboration.

“That’s like a brother to me. I know this might sound g@y, but I miss that dude.

“That’s my brother. That’s someone that I love. I want the best for him,” he said.

The fallout reportedly stemmed from preparations for one of Rapcha’s stand‑up shows, where Mwafreeka pushed him to rehearse more.

Looking back, he admits he may have handled the situation differently.

“There are times I sit down and regret and think maybe I should have done things differently,” he reflected.

Together, the duo built Iko Nini into a popular digital entertainment show, blending comedy, commentary, and celebrity interviews.

Mwafreeka credits Rapcha with bringing immense value to his content and introducing him to a younger audience unfamiliar with his earlier radio and TV work.

Although Rapcha has previously said he would not want to work with him again, Mwafreeka insists he is not closing the door.

He hopes they can eventually put their differences aside, even if they never become business partners again.

“I wish him the best, and hopefully we move past it. Maybe we’ll never work together again, but I want us to reach a point where we can sit down, talk, and just chill.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.