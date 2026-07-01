This curvy Slay Queen advertising laptops while wearing a figure-hugging body suit has caused commotion on social media - Men can’t keep calm (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 01, 2026 - A video of a curvy Slay Queen promoting laptops has gone viral on social media, but not for the reason she may have intended.

In the trending clip, the stunning lady is seen wearing a figure-hugging bodysuit that accentuates her curves as she confidently highlights the laptops' features and specifications in a bid to attract potential buyers.

However, instead of focusing on the product, many social media users appeared more captivated by her outfit and physique.

The comment section was quickly flooded with cheeky reactions, particularly from male netizens, with some admitting they barely paid attention to the laptop specifications because they were too distracted by her appearance.

One amused netizen quipped, "Are you sure it's only laptops being advertised here?”

Watch the video>>> below

Are you guys sure that only laptops are being advertised? pic.twitter.com/301nKGsSp3 — IVY (@ivymuthe) July 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST