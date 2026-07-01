PHOTOs of the man shot dead inside Youth PS FIKIRINI JACOBS’ car as details emerge on how a cover up was done after the murder - Car was cleaned at Ridgeways







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - A bodyguard attached to Youth Affairs Principal Secretary, Fikirini Jacobs, has been linked to the fatal shooting of a young man in the Kariokor area of Nairobi.

The deceased, identified as Cecil Ouma, was among youths who had been mobilized to attend a youth empowerment programme presided over by the PS.

Reports indicate that Cecil had been tasked with mobilizing about 60 youths to attend the event.

According to the reports, the PS attended the event, took photos with the youths, and later handed Cecil Ksh 10,000 to distribute among those who had turned up.

However, the youths rejected the amount, arguing that each person would receive only about Ksh 167, which they considered too little.

Cecil is said to have gone to PS Fikirini Jacob’s vehicle to request additional money after the youths protested.

While inside the vehicle, a scuffle broke out, during which the PS' bodyguard shot Cecil dead.

It is now being alleged that there was a deliberate attempt to cover up the incident after the shooting.

According to the claims, the PS’ vehicle was taken to a car wash in Ridgeways, where it was thoroughly cleaned.

The PS then bought a new pair of clothes at Sarit Centre and disposed of the blood-stained clothes.

The incident has sparked outrage online, with a section of social media users calling for justice for the slain community mobilizer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST