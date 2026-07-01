DRAMA at Tsavo Apartments after a Nigerian man found another man in his girlfriend’s house, forcing the ‘intruder’ to flee shirtless (VIDEOs)







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - Tenants at the infamous Tsavo Apartments, popular with university students, witnessed a dramatic incident after a Nigerian man returned to his girlfriend’s house in the middle of the night while intoxicated, only to find her in the company of another man.

In videos shared online, the agitated man is seen brandishing a knife and threatening his girlfriend as shocked tenants gathered outside the apartment.

“Ako na kisu,” a lady believed to be among the tenants who had gathered to witness the incident is heard shouting in one of the videos.

A security guard tasked with manning the premises is seen attempting to calm the situation, but the man continues confronting his girlfriend while holding the knife.

The other man, who was found inside the house, was forced to flee downstairs shirtless as tenants watched the drama unfold.

Watch the videos below

Mnaija amegongewa dem huko Tsavo Apartments pic.twitter.com/wC9s19YSjt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2026

Mnaija amegongewa dem huko Tsavo Apartments pic.twitter.com/hEk0gplOWX — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST