Thika Road Babes! A lady with a wasp-like waist turns heads at a newly launched club in Kasarani (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 19, 2026 - A female reveler was captured on camera enjoying herself at Triple X Lounge, a newly launched entertainment joint in Kasarani.
Dressed
in a figure-hugging outfit, the chocolate-skinned lady turned heads as she
confidently showed off her flexible waist while dancing.
Male
revelers were spotted admiring her from a distance as she enjoyed the night.
Watch the video.
Spotted at Triple X Lounge, Kasarani! pic.twitter.com/vZha0pVtWF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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