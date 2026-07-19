Thika Road Babes! A lady with a wasp-like waist turns heads at a newly launched club in Kasarani (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 19, 2026 - A female reveler was captured on camera enjoying herself at Triple X Lounge, a newly launched entertainment joint in Kasarani.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, the chocolate-skinned lady turned heads as she confidently showed off her flexible waist while dancing.

Male revelers were spotted admiring her from a distance as she enjoyed the night.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.