45-year-old single mother of one, DJ PIERRA MAKENA, gives Gen-Z ladies a run for their money at a Kisii club as she displays her flexible waist - Age is just a number (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 19, 2026 - Former actress-turned-disc jockey DJ Pierra Makena proved that age is just a number after she joined youthful Gen-Z dancers on the dance floor at Magnum Bar, a popular entertainment joint in Kisii, entertaining revelers with her energetic dance moves.
Despite
being 45 years old, Pierra, a fitness enthusiast, displayed her flexible waist
and impressive energy, leaving heads turning.
Pierra
is among the celebrities who have defied age and continue to remain relevant in
the showbiz industry.
Many
admire her for her voluptuous figure, youthful appearance, and high energy.
Watch the video.
45-year-old DJ PIERRA MAKENA still got it pic.twitter.com/oJuyKvRKG0— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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