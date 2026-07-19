45-year-old single mother of one, DJ PIERRA MAKENA, gives Gen-Z ladies a run for their money at a Kisii club as she displays her flexible waist - Age is just a number (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 19, 2026 - Former actress-turned-disc jockey DJ Pierra Makena proved that age is just a number after she joined youthful Gen-Z dancers on the dance floor at Magnum Bar, a popular entertainment joint in Kisii, entertaining revelers with her energetic dance moves.

Despite being 45 years old, Pierra, a fitness enthusiast, displayed her flexible waist and impressive energy, leaving heads turning.

Pierra is among the celebrities who have defied age and continue to remain relevant in the showbiz industry.

Many admire her for her voluptuous figure, youthful appearance, and high energy.

Watch the video.

45-year-old DJ PIERRA MAKENA still got it pic.twitter.com/oJuyKvRKG0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.