“Takataka wewe. Mjinga. I will deal with you.” - Nyandarua County Commissioner ABDIRISACK JALDESA recorded on phone threatening DCP party ground mobilizer COUNCILLOR NJOHI (LISTEN)





Sunday, July 19, 2026 - Nyandarua County Commissioner Abdirisack Jaldesa is in the spotlight after an audio recording captured him issuing threats to DCP party ground mobilizer, Councillor Njohi.

Njohi had earlier shared photos on social media claiming that a rogue police squad, suspected of killing two people during the Ol Kalou by-election, was hiding vehicles with concealed number plates at the County Commissioner's office.

In the audio clip, the county commissioner is heard confronting Njohi over the claims, hurling insults at him and issuing threats.

Jaldesa is heard saying, “Mjinga, takataka wewe,” while accusing Njohi of targeting his office and warning that he would deal with him.

He also boasts that he is untouchable.

Listen to the audio.

Nyandarua County Commissioner ABDIRISACK JALDESA recorded on phone threatening DCP party ground mobilizer COUNCILLOR NJOHI (LISTEN) pic.twitter.com/Ozw9LvxxK1 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.