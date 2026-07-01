They had MECHI at a Kakamega Hotel… Panic as MIKE SONKO threatens to leak PRIVATE VIDEOs of ousted officials within his NEDP party







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - Fresh turmoil has erupted within former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s National Economic Development Party (NEDP) after he suspended several senior officials over alleged misconduct and insubordination.

Sonko accused the ousted officials of operating outside the party's established structures and announcing county leadership appointments without consultation.

He also alleged that the officials were extorting money from members of the public while using his name.

The former Governor has further threatened to release what he claims are private videos involving some of the suspended officials, several of whom are reportedly married.

According to Sonko, the videos were recorded during one of the party’s meetings in Kakamega, where he claims the officials engaged in private escapades.

NEDP Youth Leader, John Mark Ababu, has since appealed to Sonko to forgive the suspended officials, arguing that releasing the alleged videos will severely damage their reputations and wreck their families.

The Kenyan DAILY POST