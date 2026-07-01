PHOTOs of EVA and SALLY, the two ousted NEDP party ladies that SONKO claims to have a private video of them having MECHI at a Kakamega Hotel







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - Ousted National Economic Development Party (NEDP) officials, Sally Mwihaki and Eva Njau, have found themselves at the centre of an escalating dispute within the party after leader, Mike Sonko, threatened to release what he claims are private videos involving them.

According to Sonko, Eva and Sally attended a party retreat in Kakamega, where he alleges they shared a bed with another ousted party official identified as Eddie.

He further claimed that, instead of discussing party matters during the retreat, the officials engaged in private escapades.

Sonko has threatened to release the alleged video as wrangles within the party continue to intensify.

Below are photos of the two ladies.

Sally Mwihaki

Eva

The Kenyan DAILY POST