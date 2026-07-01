Nko Na Hiyo CCTV footage - MIKE SONKO claims ousted NEDP party officials slept on the same bed during a retreat and had MECHI, threatens to leak the video! WALIKULANA







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - Wrangles within former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s National Economic Development Party (NEDP) have intensified after he threatened to release what he claims is a private video involving three ousted senior party officials.

According to Sonko, the officials attended a party meeting at a hotel in Kakamega but, instead of discussing critical party matters, allegedly engaged in private escapades.

Sonko claimed that the three officials slept on the same bed and had "mechi," adding that he has CCTV footage to back up his allegations and threatening to make it public.

He further alleged that the ousted officials had been preying on party aspirants for personal gain.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST