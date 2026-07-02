There was a security scare - VIDEOs capture rowdy goons surrounding Youth PS FIKIRINI JACOBS’ car demanding money before his bodyguard fatally shot CECIL OUMA







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - Videos have emerged showing the tense moments before community mobilizer, Cecil Ouma, was fatally shot during an empowerment programme attended by Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs.

In the footage, a group of youths is seen surrounding the PS' vehicle, with some appearing to demand money while others attempt to enter the vehicle.

The situation quickly escalated, prompting the PS' security team to intervene.

According to reports, the bodyguards discharged firearms in response to what was perceived as a security threat, and Ouma was fatally shot during the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, with questions emerging over whether Ouma was shot while inside or near the PS' vehicle, or whether he was struck during the commotion.

There are also claims that Ouma had approached the PS' vehicle to demand additional money after receiving Ksh 10,000 to share among about 60 youths, an amount he reportedly considered insufficient.

Watch the videos>>> below

This is how the goon forcefully got into PS Fikirini Jacobs's car. The truth is finally emerging. pic.twitter.com/7FpYyXvZtW — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) July 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST