Interior CS MURKOMEN issues stern warning to GACHAGUA ahead of hotly contested Ol Kalou by election - “We Know Your Gimmicks”







Thursday, July 02, 2026 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has cautioned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against inciting violence in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, ahead of the hotly contested by‑election.

In a statement, Murkomen accused Gachagua of attempting to manipulate public perception and warned that the Government will respond firmly.

“Mr Rigathi Gachagua, we know your gimmicks and juvenile attempts at reverse psychology.”

“Try violence in Ol Kalou, and you will see,” Murkomen declared.

The Interior CS also urged residents to resist recruitment into alleged violent schemes, stressing that those who participate will face dire consequences.

“To anyone being recruited to violence by Mr Gachagua, keep off because the consequences will be dire,” he added.

Murkomen’s remarks followed claims by Gachagua that a Government‑backed security team had been dispatched to cause chaos in Ol Kalou.

The former DP alleged that the team assaulted Democratic Change Party (DCP) campaigners and attempted to break into the Royal Garden Hotel, where his supporters were gathered.

“They arrived three hours ago and started abductions and indiscriminate beatings on DCP campaigners. Our teams are held up at Royal Garden Hotel under brutal police and State‑sponsored militia.”

“Goons are currently breaking into the Hotel.”

“Thank you, Ol Kalou people, for resisting this killer squad. Ol Kalou is not Mbeere,” Gachagua claimed.

The Ol Kalou by‑election is set for July 16th, 2026, following the death of MP David Njuguna Kiaraho in March.

DCP’s Sammy Kamau Ngotho will face UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah and six other candidates in what is expected to be a fiercely contested race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST