Interior CS MURKOMEN issues stern warning to GACHAGUA ahead of hotly contested Ol Kalou by election - “We Know Your Gimmicks”

Thursday, July 02,
2026 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has cautioned former
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua against inciting violence in Ol Kalou,
Nyandarua County, ahead of the hotly contested by‑election.
In a statement, Murkomen accused Gachagua of attempting to
manipulate public perception and warned that the Government will respond
firmly.
“Mr Rigathi Gachagua, we know your gimmicks and juvenile
attempts at reverse psychology.”
“Try violence in Ol Kalou, and you will see,” Murkomen
declared.
The Interior CS also urged residents to resist recruitment
into alleged violent schemes, stressing that those who participate will face
dire consequences.
“To anyone being recruited to violence by Mr Gachagua, keep
off because the consequences will be dire,” he added.
Murkomen’s remarks followed claims by Gachagua that a Government‑backed
security team had been dispatched to cause chaos in Ol Kalou.
The former DP alleged that the team assaulted Democratic
Change Party (DCP) campaigners and attempted to break into the Royal Garden
Hotel, where his supporters were gathered.
“They arrived three hours ago and started abductions and
indiscriminate beatings on DCP campaigners. Our teams are held up at Royal
Garden Hotel under brutal police and State‑sponsored militia.”
“Goons are currently breaking into the Hotel.”
“Thank you, Ol Kalou people, for resisting this killer
squad. Ol Kalou is not Mbeere,” Gachagua claimed.
The Ol Kalou by‑election is set for July 16th,
2026, following the death of MP David Njuguna Kiaraho in March.
DCP’s Sammy Kamau Ngotho will face UDA’s Samuel Muchina
Nyagah and six other candidates in what is expected to be a fiercely contested
race.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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