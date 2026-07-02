SHOCK as it emerges that the armed robber shot dead along Thika Road and a stolen car recovered is an ACK Church treasurer - Wakora Wamejificha Kwa Kanisa







Thursday, July 2, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged regarding an armed robber who was shot dead by police during a dramatic chase along Kenyatta Road, where a stolen vehicle was also recovered.

The deceased has been identified as George Kimani, also known by the aliases Wanjohi, Wangeshi or Jontez.

A man claiming to be the owner of the recovered vehicle alleged that Kimani had stolen his car outside a church in Section 9, Thika, before he was later tracked down by police.

The same source further claimed that the deceased served as the Treasurer of an ACK church in the Kenyatta Road area and lived in Valley Estate.

He also alleged that Kimani's wife operates a shop along the same road where he was fatally shot while attempting to flee.

“Hello Nyakundi. The guy who was gunned down at Kenyatta Road is the guy who stole my car outside church in Section 9, Thika. He is called George Kimani alias Wanjohi or Wangeshi or Jontez. I am told he is the treasurer in one of the ACK churches at Kenyatta Road. He has a home at Valley Estate. His first wife died mysteriously and now has a second wife who runs a shop along the road called Kwa Njoro – the same road he was killed on while trying to flee. I lost my car and he lost his life,” the vehicle owner wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST