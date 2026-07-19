Netizens left puzzled by aggressive "gatekeeping" tactics used by ladies to block men from approaching their beautiful friends in clubs - Watch this VIDEO taken at Quiver Lounge Eastlands





Sunday, July 19, 2026 - A video recorded at Quiver Lounge Eastlands has gained traction on social media after capturing a lady shielding her attractive friend from a Gen-Z man who attempted to approach her on the dance floor.

In the viral clip, the ladies are seen on the dance floor enjoying themselves as loud music blares from the speakers.

The man attempts to approach the light-skinned lady, but her plus-size friend quickly steps in and shields her, leaving him visibly embarrassed.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens describing the woman's actions as "gatekeeping,".

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.