Stolen livestock recovered in Laikipia County during an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, July 29, 2026 - A multi-agency security team has recovered dozens of stolen livestock during an intelligence-led operation in Nyahururu Sub-County, Laikipia County.

The operation, conducted on Monday, July 28, involved officers from the National Police Service (NPS), National Government Administrative Officers (NGAO), and members of the local community.

Acting on actionable intelligence, the security team raided a homestead in the Kapsoo area within Shamanek Forest, where they recovered 29 goats that had earlier been reported stolen.

The recovered goats were positively identified by their rightful owners.

During the operation, officers also recovered 70 sheep suspected to have been stolen from neighboring areas.

The sheep are yet to be identified and will be handed over to their rightful owners once the identification process is complete.

Police said efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest a suspect linked to the theft, who remains at large.

The National Police Service commended members of the public for providing crucial information that led to the successful recovery of the livestock.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.