Police dismantle gang behind mobile phone thefts in Nairobi CBD (PHOTO)





Wednesday, July 29, 2026 - Police have dismantled a gang believed to be behind a series of mobile phone thefts in Nairobi's Central Business District following an intelligence-led operation targeting illicit electronic trade and street mugging networks.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), officers based at Kamukunji Police Station conducted the operation on Monday, July 27, after acting on credible intelligence about a major outlet used to trade stolen mobile phones within the Nairobi Bus Station precinct.

The swift operation led to the recovery of assorted mobile phones and other electronic gadgets suspected to have been forcibly snatched from unsuspecting members of the public.

Police also arrested two key suspects believed to be linked to the illegal operation.

The suspects are currently in custody awaiting arraignment.

The recovered mobile phones and electronic gadgets have been secured as exhibits as investigations continue.

Police said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks involved in street robberies and the illegal trade in stolen electronic devices within Nairobi and its environs.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.