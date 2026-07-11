Stingy Kenyan man’s response to a LADY who asked him for 50 bob sparks reactions





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - The internet is buzzing after a lady approached a man on WhatsApp asking him for 50 bob, only for him to turn down her request and lecture her.

In his response, the man made it clear that if he was to give her the money, he expected something in return.

He went on to claim that the lady wanted to "use him" without offering anything in return.

The exchange has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions on social media, with netizens divided over whether the man's response was justified or unnecessarily harsh.

Check out the viral message.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.