ECB Technologies CEO, EDWIN NGANYI, exposed by his former female staff member for preying on her despite being close relatives - Leaks private messages of him begging for “MECHI”





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - A former staff member at ECB Technologies, an electronics and computer retail store located in Nairobi CBD, has publicly accused the company's CEO and founder, Edwin Nganyi, of making inappropriate advances towards her, forcing her to quit her job.

Taking to X, the former employee, identified as Shimuli Alice, alleged that despite Edwin being her uncle, he made unwanted advances towards her.

She shared what she claimed were private messages sent by Nganyi, which she says show him making repeated advances and asking to have “mechi” with her.

According to Alice, she rejected the advances.

Alice further alleged that while Nganyi portrays himself as a morally upright man on social media, particularly on X where he has a large following, he behaves differently in private.

Check out her tweets.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.