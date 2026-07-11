ECB Technologies CEO, EDWIN NGANYI, exposed by his former female staff member for preying on her despite being close relatives - Leaks private messages of him begging for “MECHI”

Saturday, July 11,
2026 - A former staff member at ECB Technologies, an electronics and
computer retail store located in Nairobi CBD, has publicly accused the
company's CEO and founder, Edwin Nganyi, of making inappropriate advances
towards her, forcing her to quit her job.
Taking to X, the former employee, identified as Shimuli
Alice, alleged that despite Edwin being her uncle, he made unwanted advances
towards her.
She shared what she claimed were private messages sent by
Nganyi, which she says show him making repeated advances and asking to have
“mechi” with her.
According to Alice,
she rejected the advances.
Alice further alleged that while Nganyi portrays himself as
a morally upright man on social media, particularly on X where he has a large
following, he behaves differently in private.
Check out her tweets.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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