A potbellied MUBABA, who resembles MATIANG’I, spotted in the company of a beautiful slay queen, young enough to be his daughter - Wanaume Tafuteni Pesa (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 11, 2026 - The internet is buzzing after a potbellied mubaba was spotted
in the company of a beautiful slay queen, a lady young enough to be his
daughter.
In
the viral video, the lady is seen taking selfie videos from the passenger seat
as they enjoy a smooth drive together.
As
expected, the clip sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many claiming
that the lady was only interested in the man's money.
Others
poked fun at the man's appearance, saying he bears a striking resemblance to
former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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