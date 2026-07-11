A potbellied MUBABA, who resembles MATIANG’I, spotted in the company of a beautiful slay queen, young enough to be his daughter - Wanaume Tafuteni Pesa (VIDEO)





Saturday, July 11, 2026 - The internet is buzzing after a potbellied mubaba was spotted in the company of a beautiful slay queen, a lady young enough to be his daughter.

In the viral video, the lady is seen taking selfie videos from the passenger seat as they enjoy a smooth drive together.

As expected, the clip sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many claiming that the lady was only interested in the man's money.

Others poked fun at the man's appearance, saying he bears a striking resemblance to former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

Watch the video.



