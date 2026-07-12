SOPHIA LUCAS narrates how popular actress SANDRA DACHA took her to a Mganga - Was asked to pay Ksh 15,000 (VIDEOs)

Sunday, July 12, 2026 - A woman identified as Sophia Lucas claims
that popular actress Sandra Dacha once took her to a witchdoctor.
Sharing
a video on social media, Sophia recounted how she accompanied Sandra to the
witchdoctor's den, which she described as a very tiny room filled with smoke.
She
claimed she was wrapped in a black sheet and instructed to lie down as if she
were in a casket.
“Aliniambia
nilale kama maiti,” Sophia said, adding that the witchdoctor performed strange
rituals and that she was required to pay Ksh 15,000.
She
also claimed that the witchdoctor told her she had been bewitched by her aunt.
However,
Sophia alleged that her life turned from bad to worse after visiting the
witchdoctor.
She
said she became an alcoholic and went through a difficult period in her life.
Sophia
further alleged that Sandra has taken some of her close friends in the showbiz
industry to the same witchdoctor, but their lives also became worse after the
visit.
Watch the videos.
Sophia Lucas reveals popular actress Sandra Dacha once took her to a mganga ....part 1 pic.twitter.com/sI3ORBefQK— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2026
Sophia Lucas reveals popular actress Sandra Dacha once took her to a mganga .... Part 2 pic.twitter.com/4B3hYcOo5s— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2026
Sophia Lucas reveals popular actress Sandra Dacha once took her to a mganga .... Part 3 pic.twitter.com/80Ngv0IRKl— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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