SOPHIA LUCAS narrates how popular actress SANDRA DACHA took her to a Mganga - Was asked to pay Ksh 15,000 (VIDEOs)





Sunday, July 12, 2026 - A woman identified as Sophia Lucas claims that popular actress Sandra Dacha once took her to a witchdoctor.

Sharing a video on social media, Sophia recounted how she accompanied Sandra to the witchdoctor's den, which she described as a very tiny room filled with smoke.

She claimed she was wrapped in a black sheet and instructed to lie down as if she were in a casket.

“Aliniambia nilale kama maiti,” Sophia said, adding that the witchdoctor performed strange rituals and that she was required to pay Ksh 15,000.

She also claimed that the witchdoctor told her she had been bewitched by her aunt.

However, Sophia alleged that her life turned from bad to worse after visiting the witchdoctor.

She said she became an alcoholic and went through a difficult period in her life.

Sophia further alleged that Sandra has taken some of her close friends in the showbiz industry to the same witchdoctor, but their lives also became worse after the visit.

Watch the videos.

Sophia Lucas reveals popular actress Sandra Dacha once took her to a mganga ....part 1 pic.twitter.com/sI3ORBefQK — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2026

Sophia Lucas reveals popular actress Sandra Dacha once took her to a mganga .... Part 2 pic.twitter.com/4B3hYcOo5s — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2026

Sophia Lucas reveals popular actress Sandra Dacha once took her to a mganga .... Part 3 pic.twitter.com/80Ngv0IRKl — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.