



Sunday, July 12, 2026 - A multi-agency team has recovered thousands of litres of ethanol, suspected counterfeit cigarettes, and arrested seven suspects following an intelligence-led operation in Umoja, Thika West Sub-County.

The operation targeted a compound believed to have been used as a storage and distribution centre for illegal goods.

During the raid, detectives recovered 13,200 litres of ethanol stored in 66 drums, each with a capacity of 200 litres.

Officers also discovered 17,640 packets of suspected counterfeit Pall Mall cigarettes concealed beneath animal hides inside one of the lorries parked within the compound.

In addition, two lorries believed to have been used to transport the illegal consignment were impounded as part of the operation.

Authorities said all the recovered items have been secured as exhibits while investigations continue to establish the source of the goods and dismantle the wider criminal network behind the operation.

The seven suspects arrested during the raid have been identified as Isaack Muthee, Lenkai Olemelei, Simon Ndung'u, Paul Mwangi, Stephen Mbugua, Julius Mutuku and Nicolete Lodway.

The suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be processed before being arraigned in court as investigations continue.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.