Soft life ends in tears as a popular Kenyan Instagram slay queen is viciously assaulted by her rich Cameroonian baby daddy - Shares CCTV images of him bringing different women to their home







Tuesday, July 27, 2026 - Popular Kenyan Instagram slay queen Sassy B has taken to social media to expose her wealthy Cameroonian baby daddy, accusing him of subjecting her to physical abuse and cheating on her with different women.

Sassy shared CCTV images showing her boyfriend bringing different women to their home after she fled due to what she described as endless domestic disputes.

She also posted photos of injuries she claims she sustained from repeated assaults, including a disfigured face.

According to Sassy, her boyfriend assaulted her even while she was pregnant, and the abuse continued just two weeks after she gave birth.

She further claimed that he also assaulted their newborn child.

Sassy revealed that she has decided to cut ties with her mother and siblings, alleging that they sided with her abusive boyfriend because he was financially supporting them.





Her revelations have shocked fans, as the couple had appeared to be living the perfect life on social media.

According to her, although her boyfriend gave her a "soft life," behind the scenes she was enduring physical abuse.

Check out her posts.









Below are videos of Sassy enjoying a flamboyant lifestyle funded by her abusive boyfriend before things went south.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.