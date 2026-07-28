Controversial prophet DAVID OWUOR takes his fake miracle stunts to Colombia - Claims he commanded “heavens to open” and it rained instantly (VIDEO)





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Controversial city preacher David Owuor, the founder of Repentance and Holiness Ministry, has once again sparked online buzz after a video emerged from Colombia, in which he claims to have performed a miracle.

According to the video, Owuor commanded “the heavens to open,” after which it reportedly started raining instantly.

In the video, the flamboyant preacher is seen running out of the church accompanied by his followers as they sing and dance in the rain.

However, a section of social media users has cast doubt on the alleged miracle, claiming it was staged.

This is not the first time Owuor has faced scrutiny over his alleged miracles.

He has repeatedly been accused by critics of staging miracles to brainwash his followers, who are spread across the globe.

Watch the video.



