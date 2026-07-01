A female inmate turns heads at Kiambu Main Prison during a beauty pageant competition - Huyu Mahabusu Ni Mrembo Sana (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 1, 2026 - A female inmate at Kiambu Main Prison has gone viral after impressing attendees with her confidence and poise during a beauty pageant held inside the correctional facility.

In a video circulating online, the contestant confidently walks down a makeshift runway wearing a figure-hugging dress, showcasing her modelling skills before an audience that included fellow inmates, prison officers and judges.

The crowd can be heard cheering as she completes her runway presentation.

The clip has sparked reactions on social media, with many users praising her confidence and stage presence.

Some commenters expressed curiosity about the offence that led to her incarceration, while others made light-hearted jokes, claiming that male prison officers must be having a hard time.

Beauty pageants and talent competitions are among the activities sometimes organized in correctional facilities as part of rehabilitation programmes, giving inmates opportunities to build confidence, showcase talents, and prepare for reintegration into society.

Watch the video>>> of the beautiful inmate.

A female inmate turns heads at Kiambu Main Prison during a beauty pageant competition - Huyu Mahabusu Ni Mrembo Sana pic.twitter.com/imY3cXwXdp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 2, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST