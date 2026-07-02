SHOCK as Juja carjacker who was killed in a shootout with DCI sleuths turns out to be ACK Church treasurer!







Thursday, July 02, 2026 - A shocking revelation has emerged following the fatal shootout at Kenyatta Road, Juja, where an armed carjacker was gunned down by DCI officers.

The suspect, identified as George Kimani, also known by aliases Wanjohi, Wangeshi, or Jontez, was not only linked to car theft but also served as a treasurer at an ACK church along Kenyatta Road.

According to a viral post, the deceased had previously stolen a car outside a church in Thika and his first wife reportedly died under mysterious circumstances, while his second wife runs a shop along Kwa Njoro Road, near the scene of his death.

The revelation that a church treasurer was involved in armed crime has stunned netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST