ESTHER PASSARIS fainted in the tunnel - MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO recounts untold chaos from June 25th parliament invasion!







Thursday, July 02, 2026 - Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has opened up about the harrowing scenes inside Parliament during the June 25th, 2024 anti-tax demonstrations.

Speaking on Chaxy’s podcast, she recounted how Gen Z protesters breached security and stormed Parliament, leaving lawmakers scrambling for safety.

She revealed that opposition MPs had resisted amendments to the Finance Bill but were outnumbered, with 195 voting in favor and 106 against.

“When we saw we could not succeed, we decided to march out.”

“We were going to give a presser, but on our way out, we were told somebody had been shot outside Parliament,” she said.

She added, “I then saw a group of hooded people with guns.”

Fearing for her life, Odhiambo ran barefoot back into Parliament, warning colleagues to evacuate.

“I said if I’m seeing hooded people with guns around Parliament, I’m not taking chances… Please leave.”

Some MPs fainted in the escape tunnels, while others disguised themselves in ambulances or fled in choppers.

She described seeing a pregnant lawmaker close to labour and colleagues with disabilities pleading for help.

“That’s one of my saddest moments… I didn’t know what to do, and everybody was running,” she said.

Odhiambo insisted that the violence was not caused by peaceful Gen Z protesters, noting that some even helped MPs with disabilities reach safety.

Instead, she believes infiltrators escalated the situation.

She also recalled Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris appearing disoriented in the tunnels, running towards danger.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Odhiambo said, “It was terrible.”

“People have not given half the stories of what happened to Parliament that day…”

“When I see her today, I remember seeing her faint in the tunnel.”

She concluded that the tragedy could have been avoided if MPs had listened to Kenyans’ concerns over the Finance Bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST