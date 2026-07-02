ESTHER PASSARIS fainted in the tunnel - MP MILLIE ODHIAMBO recounts untold chaos from June 25th parliament invasion!

Thursday, July 02, 2026 - Suba North MP, Millie Odhiambo, has opened up about the harrowing scenes inside Parliament during the June 25th, 2024 anti-tax demonstrations.
Speaking on Chaxy’s podcast, she recounted how Gen Z
protesters breached security and stormed Parliament, leaving lawmakers
scrambling for safety.
She revealed that opposition MPs had resisted amendments to
the Finance Bill but were outnumbered, with 195 voting in favor and 106
against.
“When we saw we could not succeed, we decided to march out.”
“We were going to give a presser, but on our way out, we were told
somebody had been shot outside Parliament,” she said.
She added, “I then saw a group of hooded people with
guns.”
Fearing for her life, Odhiambo ran barefoot back into
Parliament, warning colleagues to evacuate.
“I said if I’m seeing hooded people with guns around Parliament,
I’m not taking chances… Please leave.”
Some MPs fainted in the escape tunnels, while others
disguised themselves in ambulances or fled in choppers.
She described seeing a pregnant lawmaker close to labour and
colleagues with disabilities pleading for help.
“That’s one of my saddest moments… I didn’t know what to do, and
everybody was running,” she said.
Odhiambo insisted that the violence was not caused by
peaceful Gen Z protesters, noting that some even helped MPs with disabilities
reach safety.
Instead, she believes infiltrators escalated the situation.
She also recalled Nairobi Woman Representative Esther
Passaris appearing disoriented in the tunnels, running towards danger.
Reflecting on the ordeal, Odhiambo said, “It was
terrible.”
“People have not given half the stories of what happened to
Parliament that day…”
“When I see her today, I remember seeing her faint in the tunnel.”
She concluded that the tragedy could have been avoided if
MPs had listened to Kenyans’ concerns over the Finance Bill.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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